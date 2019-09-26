close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

CDA introduces smart traffic management system

Islamabad

Islamabad: In an effort to introduce smart traffic management systems in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has in the first phase introduced intelligent traffic management system on Islamabad Highway which would be later replicated on Kashmir Highway, Margalla Road and other major avenues of the city

The ITS is being introduced on Islamabad Highway as a pilot project, however, all major roads including Kashmir Highway, Margalla Road and other would be linked with this system within next six (06) months so that the traffic management of the city could be modernized. The traffic signals will be replaced with smart traffic lights.

The ITS system being introduced on Islamabad Expressway would be helpful effective traffic management. Commuters will not only get information about time of their journey but would also remain aware about the updates and happening on the Islamabad Expressway. Electronic signage has already been installed at Islamabad highway for this purpose.

For the facilitation of general public a mobile app has also been introduced titled "Capital Road Information System (CRIS)." This system will help reduce traffic incidents in the Islamabad Expressway. Residents of Islamabad will be able to plan their travel more effectively and in an efficient manner.

