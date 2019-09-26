Community engagement plan devised

Islamabad :The daily review meeting on Dengue Fever Wednesday featured the preparation of a plan for effective community engagement in areas of concern.

MNAs from Islamabad Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Awan attended the meeting, which had Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza in the chair. Dr. Zafar stated that the Directorate General of Health Services, MCI, and ICT Health Department are conducting regular larva surveillance and instituting urgent measures through rapid response teams.

The Dengue Control room in the Ministry of Health has undertaken resource mapping to effectively facilitate ongoing response activities within the capital city. All major public and private sectors hospitals in Islamabad have allocated beds for Dengue patients. As of Wednesday, 197 patients were admitted in government and 63 in private sector hospitals in Islamabad, Dr. Zafar informed.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government is providing free diagnostic services to Dengue Fever patients in all public sector health facilities, while semi-government and private hospitals in Rawalpindi have also allocated 260 beds for treatment of patients.