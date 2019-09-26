close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Taimur new APGC chief

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Taimur Hassan has been elected as Chairman of Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) for a period of three years.

According to information available here, Taimur was elected for this prestigious position at the general body meeting of APGC held in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Taimur is an internationally known golfer who has many accomplishments to his credit. As a youngster in the decade of seventies and eighties he ruled the golf circuit of Pakistan winning the national golf title 17 times.

