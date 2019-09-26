Zaheer wants Sarfaraz as captain till T20 WC

ISLAMABAD: Former Test skipper Zaheer Abbas on Wednesday proposed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to appoint Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain of the national side for a long-term period, as it would put positive impacts on his as well as team’s performance.

“I believe that instead of appointing a captain on series-to-series basis, the board should adopt the policy for appointing for a longer term. The board should have named Sarfaraz as captain at least till next year’s 2020 Twenty20 World Cup,” he said.

The 2020 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

PCB had retained Sarfaraz as captain while Babar Azam was named his deputy for three ODI and as many Twenty20s against Sri Lanka, to be held from September 27 to October 9 in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

The ODIs would take place in Karachi on September 27, September 29 and October 2, while T20 matches would be held in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9.

The Asian Bradman, who received the Pride of Performance Award in 1971, said Sarfaraz had showed good captaincy skills in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

“Though Pakistan team failed to qualify for the semi-finals but the players had put up a good show in the extravaganza under Sarfaraz’s captaincy,” he said.

New Zealand had qualified for the semi-finals with Australia, India and England, when Pakistan failed to improve their net run-rate.

“After losing to India in the World Cup match, Pakistan team gained momentum and outclassed teams of England and New Zealand in the mega event,” he said.

Zaheer, who had two stints as captain of the national team in 1981 and 1984, said PCB should stop doing experiments and must focus on long term planning.

“Sarfaraz should also improve his individual performance with the bat as to firm his place for the captaincy,” he said.

Zaheer, who became ICC president in 2015, also lauded the Sri Lanka team for touring Pakistan and said they must place banners of ‘Thank You’ to honour The Lions.

“It was a great achievement of PCB and now the focus must be in bringing the world’s top teams like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and England to Pakistan as their one visit here can help revive international cricket in the country once and for all,” he said.

“We have great chances of winning the series but PCB’s focus should be on the next year’s T20 World Cup and players should be included in the squad accordingly,” he said.

Speaking about head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq’s first assignment which was the series against Sri Lanka, Zaheer said PCB must renew or extend the former skipper’s contract as per his performance on series-to-series basis.