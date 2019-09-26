Chinese embassy expands visa service in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese embassy here has further expanded its visa services in Pakistan to promote people-to-people contacts.

As a major development, it has opened Lahore Visa Service Centre to facilitate applications submitted to seek Chinese visa. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing inaugurated the centre. Punjab government high-ranked officials, Chinese Lahore Consul General Long Dingbin, Deputy Consul General Peng Zhengwu and other senior officers participated in inaugural ceremony.

Talking to China Economic Net (CEN), Deputy Counsel General Lahore Mr. Peng Zhengwu said that inauguration of Lahore Visa Centre was a landmark step to bring ease to local people. "Earlier, people of Lahore had to travel to Islamabad to apply for Chinese visa that cost commutation expense and exhaustion. It is an enormous relief to growing number of businessmen and others hailing from Lahore, most important city and new hub of economic activity in Punjab province", he added. The plan to lay down visa facility, he said, was in pipeline over the last many months and finally it has been materialized in befitting manner.

Responding to a question, he elaborated that in order to facilitate people to people exchanges between China and Pakistan and provide a more comfortable environment and more efficient services to the applicants, Lahore Visa Centre will handle Chinese ordinary visa, Hong Kong SAR visa and Macao SAR visa applications, biometric information collection and visa delivery.

Clarifying the function and powers of visa centre, he said it did not have any power to issue visa, adding that its main operation will be collection and forward of all relevant documents to Islamabad visa centre. "China embassy will not operate visa centre in Lahore directly. "Solely the visa officer in Islamabad Chinese embassy has the authority to decide whether to issue the visa or not, as well as the validity period of the visa, the duration of stay and number of entries based on the applicant's specific circumstances.