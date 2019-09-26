close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
AFP
September 26, 2019

Rocket blasts off carrying first Arab to ISS

AFP
September 26, 2019

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan: A Soyuz rocket blasted off on Wednesday from the Baikonur space centre in Kazakhstan carrying an Emirati who is set to make history as the first Arab on the International Space Station.

The Russian rocket carrying the three-member crew -- including Hazzaa al-Mansoori of the United Arab Emirates -- took off as scheduled at 1357 GMT. Mansoori, 35, is accompanied by Russia’s Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir.

