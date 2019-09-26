Archbishop Tutu hails Prince Harry, Meghan as caring couple

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu hailed Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan as “genuinely caring” people when the royal couple visited the former archbishop along with their four-month-old son Archie in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently been the subject of scurrilous articles in Britain’s tabloid media which have accused them of being overly politically correct and contrasted their globe-trotting lifestyle with their stand on climate change.But the 87-year-old Tutu, a veteran of South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle, gave them a fulsome welcome.

“It’s very heart warming, let me tell you, very heart-warming to realise that you really, genuinely are caring people,” Tutu told them, according to a statement from his foundation.Much attention was focused on wee Archie, making his debut on a royal tour. He sat on his mother’s lap while his father chatted with Tutu, video footage showed.

The family met Tutu and his daughter Thandeka at the Old Granary, one of the oldest buildings in Cape Town, where the cleric’s charitable foundation is based.A small group of well-wishers waited in searing heat to catch a glimpse of the royals arriving at the Old Granary. One elderly woman collapsed and had to be moved to the shade where bystanders and police officers helped her.

The couple were presented with a basket of gifts from the Tutu family celebrating South African women, children and non-racialism including matching hand-made beaded bracelets in the foundations colours, a signed set of children’s books for Archie written by Tutu, and a signed copy of the “Book of Joy” written jointly by the Dalai Lama and the archbishop.