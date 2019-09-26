Fight polio

Despite the positive efforts of the government against the eradication of the poliovirus, polio cases are increasing rapidly in the country. Two new polio cases were confirmed in Lakki Marwat. With this, the total number of polio cases has increased to 50 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and overall cases across the country have reached 66.

Now the polio virus eradication teams should conduct more and more awareness campaigns everywhere in the country to persuade parents that vaccination against the poliovirus is essential to save children from this deadly disease which can cause paralysis or death. The government should take action against those who create negative propaganda against the polio vaccine and I request parents to support the anti-polio team to vaccinate their children against this deadly disease.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech