Thu Sep 26, 2019
September 26, 2019

Bad driving

Newspost

 
September 26, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Curbing accidents’ (September 24, 2019) by Iftikhar Mirza. I agree with the writer’s points. The major cause behind the gory tragedies we see on the roads is reckless driving.

Drivers are actually untrained and unqualified but, unfortunately, they continue to drive as fast as possible. Safety measures must be taken against such casualties.

Waheed Wahid

Balnigwar

