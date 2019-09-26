Nimrita’s death

It has been nearly more than a week since Nimrita, a final year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Larkana was found dead in her hostel room. The news of her death soon took social media by storm. In addition, people also held protests in various cities to demand the arrest of those allegedly involved in the killing of the innocent girl.

The death of Nimrita has created a fresh wave of unrest in the minority community which, just a few days ago, experienced the Ghotki incident. Regrettably, despite so much outrage, no major headway in Nimrita’s case seems to have taken place. The family of the deceased awaits justice. Therefore, the Sindh government is requested to expedite its efforts to provide justice to the bereaved family and allay the concerns of the minority community.

Ali Asghar Khuhawar

Qambar-Shahdadkot