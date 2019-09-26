close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
September 26, 2019

Prepared?

The earthquake that shook various parts of the country has once again exposed our ability to cope with catastrophic conditions. Our preparedness to meet sudden disasters is below average.

The National Disaster Management Cell has limited utility, especially in the absence of appropriate facilities required to handle emergencies. Training programmes need to be carried out at the UC level to educate people how to react during earthquake and how to be proactive to face catastrophic situations like fire, flood, earthquakes and road accidents.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

