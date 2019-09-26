Zakaria touts business opportunities in Pakistan

BRIGHTON: Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria has said Pakistan is a land of millions of economic opportunities and the UK and Pakistan could both benefit through the utilisation of available resources and expertise of the two countries.

Zakaria was speaking at a fringe event organised by the mission at the Labour Party Annual Conference at Brighton on Tuesday, a press release issued on Wednesday said.Given the deepening humanitarian crisis in Indian-occupied Kashmir, importance attached to humanitarian issues and Labour Party’s historically unequivocal support to the rightful cause of the Kashmiri people, the High Commission’s event attracted a large number of Labour MPs, MEPs, party members, parliamentary candidates as well as members of the civil society.

Zakaria said Pakistan-UK relations enjoy strong political goodwill, coupled with the presence of 1.5 million affluent and resourceful Pakistani diaspora that serves as a solid foundation for mutually beneficial relations in diverse fields of society and economy. He said the strong goodwill that exists at all levels between the two countries needs to be translated in equally strong economic ties.

Giving an overview of the investment and trade opportunities in Pakistan, Zakaria said the country is rapidly gaining investors’ attention as the security challenge has been successfully overcome and infrastructure has significantly improved.

A number of MPs, MEPs and Labour Party Leaders spoke on the occasion. They condemned the human rights violations and the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir and urged India to restore the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people immediately by lifting the siege. They also reaffirmed their Party’s commitment with the oppressed Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination. The parliamentarians emphasised a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Earlier, the High Commissioner had an interaction with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at the conference and briefly exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and concern. Zakaria thanked him for his party’s support to the Kashmiri people on humanitarian grounds. Corbyn welcomed the high commissioner to the Conference.

Zakaria also separately met parliamentarians and councillors and exchanged views on issues of common interest, including the grave human rights situation in Kashmir. The venue of the event was adorned with the colours of Pakistan, promoting tourism, trade, handicrafts and other sectors of economy.

A special section was dedicated to the photographs depicting the human rights abuses in Kashmir which was keenly visited by the delegates of the Conference.