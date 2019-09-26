SCBA chief concerned over news about extension in judges age

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP) President, Amanullah Kanrani, has expressed grave concern over news floating from parliament circles about extension of retirement age of judges of Superior judiciary.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that this attempt is not the first time in our judicial history but such proposals were already taken to task by the lawyers’ fraternity in Gen Pervez Musharraf era. Now, he said, it will meet the same fate if it is not made part of Composite Judicial Reforms Package; otherwise, it will be deemed to be manifested for temptation of judges, a kind of bribery on part of the government which will further weaken our fragile judicial system.

However, he said, it will be no harm in extension of age limit of judiciary if the process of appointment of judges is revamped, Article 175-A of 19th Constitution Amendment is abolished, original provision for appointment of judges envisaged in 18th Amendment 2010 is restored, all appointments after 19th Amendment of Constitution as well as SHC judgment passed in 2009 be re-scrutinised on touch stone of Al Jehad Trust Case reported in PLD 1996 SC 324.

He said if any one of either High, or Supreme Court Judge is qualified subject to scrutiny of the Parliamentary Committee, and Judicial Commission of Pakistan, they should be considerd for the purpose. “Simultaneously, if anyone found ineligible, they must be relieved from the Judiciary as well as after getting extension of age, no one re-employed in any government/semi government position, ECP, governor either tribunals or other kind of Service,” Kanrani said.

The SCBA president said that the Judiciary and government nexus suffered a lot in Zia era by Political Murder of ZA Bhutto through Judiciary. Even, he said, the Memo Commission, Abbottabad Commission are Stigmas on face of Judiciary how the Judicial institution is used for an individual cause, to facilitate a person in uniform be extended, keeping in view past experiences.

He said extension of age limit should be transparent above board, likely to be beneficiary to public at large also avail opportunity of retaining honest, dedicated, qualified, experienced judges to adhere Justice. Kanrani said if appointment process of judges is corrected with mechanism of fair, transparent manner then they have no objection to it like in USA, there is no age limit but appointment process is too difficult which under go through public scrutiny and debate publicly. “Unfortunately, in our Judicial System it’s done secretly based on intelligence reports and not on public feedback,” he concluded.