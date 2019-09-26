Grand Health Alliance

MARDAN: On the call of Grand Health Alliance, paramedics and other health staff have gone on strike in all the health institutions of the district besides staging protest rallies against district health authority and regional health authority. Addressing the protesters, Sharafatullah Yousafzai, president of All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation, Dr Syed Ashfaq Ali, president Doctors Society, Dr Zia-ur-Rehman and others said that after imposition of the MTI law the government had announced to introduce the district health authority system to privatize the public sector hospitals. They said at district level affairs of the hospitals would be run by private boards comprising political representatives, private doctors and nurses.