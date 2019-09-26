close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
September 26, 2019

Security and vigilance committees

National

 
September 26, 2019

Islamabad: DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to revamp security and vigilance Committees in Islamabad and include people from all walks of life in it for better output. He made these directions while presiding a meeting to review the crime and security situation in the city. DIG (Operations) asked for friendly policing environment and serve the people with commitment and dedication. He directed for immediate redressal of complaints and concerns of the people. He asked to erect special pickets in the city to check incidents of car theft and increase patrolling in those areas where crime rate is high.

