Toddler’s body recovered from canal

NAWABSHAH: The body of a minor girl who disappeared on Tuesday night was found from a canal almost a day later on Wednesday. The three-year-old Zakia had disappeared from village Hote on Tuesday night and her family searched for her everywhere. But tragically the toddler's body was found from a nearby canal. Nothing is known as to how she ended up in the canal.

Police sent the child's body to the Peoples Medical Hospital for postmortem where it remained unattended for several hours. The family strongly protested over the callousness of the medical staff as no lady doctor turned up to examine the child's body for hours. Eventually after protests, the postmortem was conducted but now its report is awaited.