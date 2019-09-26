close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Toddler’s body recovered from canal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

NAWABSHAH: The body of a minor girl who disappeared on Tuesday night was found from a canal almost a day later on Wednesday. The three-year-old Zakia had disappeared from village Hote on Tuesday night and her family searched for her everywhere. But tragically the toddler's body was found from a nearby canal. Nothing is known as to how she ended up in the canal.

Police sent the child's body to the Peoples Medical Hospital for postmortem where it remained unattended for several hours. The family strongly protested over the callousness of the medical staff as no lady doctor turned up to examine the child's body for hours. Eventually after protests, the postmortem was conducted but now its report is awaited.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan