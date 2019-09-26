Russian speaker concerned over IOK situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia agreed on not including India in the Parliamentary Forum on Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Connectivity.

This decision was taken during the meeting of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Speaker of Russian State Duma Volodin Viacheslav Victrovich, which took place on the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries Parliaments being held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

This decision was taken in wake of the worsening situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and India’s non-responsive attitude towards international community to address that situation.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser briefed his Russian counterpart on the unprecedented clampdown in the Occupied Kashmir for more than last fifty days which has caused scarcity of food and medical items.

The Russian Speaker expressed his concern over the prevalent situation in Kashmir saying that further aggravation of this situation would be a human catastrophe. Later, the Speaker Asad Qaiser met Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa entop and Speaker of the Majlis Ash Shura of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on sidelines of the conference.