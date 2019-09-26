PFA team attacked in Pakpattan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A group of adulteration mafia attacked a food safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Chak 71D, Pakpattan, with weapons on Wednesday when the team raided their fake milk factory for catching the mafia red-handed making fake milk. They took the PFA team hostage and continuously beat them. The assailants also opened fire on the team members, as a result of which, the PFA driver was severely wounded while a member of the team suffered head injuries. After the incident, PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider and the director, vigilance, reached the spot.
