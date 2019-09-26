close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

PFA team attacked in Pakpattan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

LAHORE: A group of adulteration mafia attacked a food safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Chak 71D, Pakpattan, with weapons on Wednesday when the team raided their fake milk factory for catching the mafia red-handed making fake milk. They took the PFA team hostage and continuously beat them. The assailants also opened fire on the team members, as a result of which, the PFA driver was severely wounded while a member of the team suffered head injuries. After the incident, PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider and the director, vigilance, reached the spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan