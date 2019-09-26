‘ Rs9 bn allocated for promotion of tourism in KP’s merged districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has said that a huge amount of Rs9 billion and Rs500 million have been earmarked for the promotion of tourism in the merged tribal areas.

Chairing a meeting on the promotion of tourism and sports in merged districts on Wednesday, the minister said that Rs8 billion had also been kept for the promotion of sports in these areas.

On the occasion, a committee for pinpointing new tourist sites and sports complexes in the tribal districts was also constituted. He said various schemes worth Rs8.5 billion have been approved for the promotion of sports in tribal districts while Rs1 billion have also been earmarked for different sports activities in the merged districts. Atif Khan added that sports grounds under the “1000 grounds scheme” would be built in the merged districts.