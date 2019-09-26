Naval chief for promotion of maritime sector

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has sought whole-hearted support from all stakeholders to help achieve true dividends of country’s Blue Economy.

In his message on eve of the World Maritime Day being observed on September 26, the naval chief said as the CPEC is set in motion, maritime activities in Pakistan are bound to increase manifold. He observed that Pakistan is blessed with over 1,000km coastline and an exclusive economic Zone (EEZ) and Continental Shelf of 290,000sqkm with abundance of living and non-living resources. “There is a need to capitalise on the associated economic opportunities which would only be possible by building capacity of our Maritime Sector. “There is a need to capitalise on the associated economic opportunities which will only be possible by building capacity of our Maritime Sector,” he said.

He pointed out that the World Maritime Day (WMD) is celebrated each year to highlight the contributions of International Maritime Industry in World’s economy and to focus attention on the importance of shipping safety, maritime security and marine environment.

He said that on the occasion of WMD 2019, International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has adopted the theme ‘Empowering Women in the Maritime Community’ to raise awareness on the importance of gender equality in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Admiral Abbasi observed that contributions of women in the Maritime Sector remain largely underutilised in the World, and Pakistan is no exception. “It requires all maritime nations to create environment and career development opportunities for women in maritime administration, ports and maritime training institutes,” he said.