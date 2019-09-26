Three federal medical teams dispatched to quake-hit areas

Islamabad: Three medical teams have been dispatched to the earthquake-affected areas, where they are providing medical assistance, while another team of medical experts is standing by to be dispatched. The teams are fully equipped with medical supplies.

Chairing an emergency meeting in the wake of the September 24 earthquake in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza informed that acceding to his request, a joint team comprising WHO Country Head Dr. Palitha Mahipala and senior experts from the Federal Health Ministry has also dashed to Mirpur, AJK, to assess the damage.

All major hospitals in Islamabad have made adequate arrangements to receive the injured. Dr. Zafar said he is in close contact with the Prime Minister and Health Minister of AJK and the Chairman of NDMA.