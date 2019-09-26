‘Modi has pushed region to brink of nuclear war’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed concern that war monger Modi has pushed the entire region to the permanent dangers of bloodshed and on the brink of atomic war.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Wednesday, he warned that if the world did not start serious efforts to resolve Kashmir issue, an atomic war could erupt between Pakistan and India.

The war, if erupted, would not remain limited to the two countries but it would engulfed the entire region or even spread to the entire world, he warned. The JI chief said it was the need of the hour that international community played it role in resolving the lingering issue of Kashmir according to the wishes of the people of the area. He suggested the Muslim world join hands to resolve their issues without depending upon the western powers and the UN. Meanwhile, Siraj demanded opening of Pak-Afghan border at Bin Shahi point for trade and people-to-people contact between the two countries.