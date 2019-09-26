Pakistan, China want regional development, says Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said on Wednesday that the friendship between Pakistan and China had now entered into a new phase of ‘cooperative partnership’.

The two sides, he noted, had always treated each other as trusted friends and extended support in testing times as both Islamabad and Beijing wanted regional development and prosperity.

The Senate chairman expressed these views in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing at the Parliament House. He said that Pakistan valued its relations with China as cornerstone of its foreign policy. He added that Asia was rising and becoming the epicenter of economic activities in which China had a crucial role to play.

Sanjrani said that the political leadership is unanimous on further strengthening bilateral relations and placed relations with China at high esteem. He observed that the fast changing geo political situation calls for peaceful resolution of issues hampering development.

He underscored the need to make joint efforts for the socio-economic prosperity of the region. He thanked China for support on core issues and said that Pakistan, too, adheres to One China Policy.

He said that the spirit of brotherhood, affinity and mutual respect has reinforced these ties, manifested by our complete trust in each other, understanding and convergence of views on bilateral, regional and international issues. He said that Pakistan is committed to completing the CPEC projects, and welcomes the participation of third parties in Special Economic Zones of CPEC. Our close partnership is also an anchor for regional peace and stability.

Sanjrani underscored the need to enhance and strengthen institutional linkages between our Parliaments. He expressed his confidence that Pak-China relations, which have withstood regional and global deviations, will continue to flourish in the days ahead and move from generation to generation and strength to strength.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the views of the Senate chairman and agreed that there is huge scope for further boosting bilateral cooperation. The Senate chairman expressed his well wishes to the ambassador and assured his cooperation.