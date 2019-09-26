close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
September 26, 2019

‘Babusar Top road tragedy due to rash driving’

National

 
September 26, 2019

MANSEHRA: The Gattidas accident in Kaghan valley near Babusar top where at least 26 people including 10 army soldiers were killed was a result of over-speeding. “I have visited the accident site and inspected the damaged vehicle along with the technical team, which indicated that the coach, which rammed into mountain had gone out of control because of over-speeding,” Arif Javed, ASP, told reporters on Wednesday.

