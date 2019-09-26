HRCP voices concern at Mustafa Kanju’s disappearance

LAHORE: The HRCP is concerned at the continued disappearance of Ahmad Mustafa Kanju, spokesperson for the Seraiki National Party.

According to his family, Kanju was abducted from his home in Rahim Yar Khan in early January 2019 by security personnel, both in plainclothes and uniform. Kanju’s abduction was followed by a vicious social media campaign led anonymously that went so far as to make allegations of blasphemy against him.

Meanwhile, his ailing mother, wife and two young children are battling with terrible strain of not knowing Kanju’s whereabouts. The HRCP has urged the state to investigate Kanju’s case closely and provide his family with credible answers at the earliest.