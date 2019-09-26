Court sends Maryam, cousin on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan on Wednesday rejected the NAB plea for extension in physical remand of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, an accused in Chaudhry Sugar Mills alleged money laundering investigations, and sent her to the Kot Lakhpat Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The court also refused to grant further physical remand of Maryam’s cousin Yousaf Abbas, co-accused in the case, and sent him to the Camp Jail on a 14-day judicial remand. NAB officials produced both the accused before the court and implored for extension in their physical remand to carry out further investigations.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that during the probe, the bureau investigators have found out an agreement for the division of the family's assets, which revealed that 14.558 million shares of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) were divided between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his brothers Shahbaz Sharif, Abbas Sharif, sister Kausar and mother Shamim Begum. The prosecutor informed that as per record of the SECP, the mill had 20.62 million shares in 2008.