Political party leader’s gunman held

KARACHI: Police have arrested a gunman of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader for shooting and injuring a citizen in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

According to Aziz Bhatti SHO Adeel Afzal, Gul Sher opened fire at a crowd of people when they attacked the car after a collision between their car and a motorcycle on the NIPA Chowrangi flyover in Gulshan-e-Iqbal within the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station late on Tuesday night, in which, two motorcyclists, Waleed and Osama, were injured.

He said that the mob attacked the car and damaged it, and attempted to pull son of the PML-F leader out from his car to beat him, adding that the gunman opened fire to rescue the leader’s son, Konain. As a result, a man, namely Ashar, sustained a bullet injury.

The officer said that Ashar in his initial statement told the police that the gunman and the young man in the car resorted to firing, injuring him and damaging two vehicles. He said that an FIR number 479/19 had been registered.