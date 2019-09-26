IGP Punjab visits Chunian, meets JIT, CTD team

LAHORE: IGP, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan visited Chunian and Kasur and met with JIT and CTD teams to share the progress on the case of murder of children. To expedite the investigation, geo-fencing and information from Special Branch and other agencies should also be used, the IG directed the officers.

The operation to arrest the murderers is being expedited by utilising all available resources and latest technology. He said DNA and other forensic tests of suspicious individuals were underway.

The JIT and CTD teams briefed the IGP, on which, he directed them to further speed up the investigation process, ensuring punishments to the culprits involved in child violence and rape. Daily progress report of the case must also be sent to the Central Police Office, he added. He also directed the officers to complete the process of DNA tests of the persons