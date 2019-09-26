Going green

A walk was organized by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad in connection with the climate strike week. The participants said that rising temperature, floods, irregular rain patterns were vital signs of climate change. Also, heavy chunk of smoke from factories, vehicles and other factors have disturbed the climate. In a bid to mitigate climate change, the government has initiated plantation, ban on polythene bags, electric vehicles policy and clean drinking water.

In view of the above, there is a dire need to sensitize the people about environmental issues. Also, there is a need to create public momentum to mitigate green house emissions, increase tree cover and reduce pollution. The government’s initiative of green and clean Pakistan is a hallmark step that would bring tangible results.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar