Muzammil again loses in first round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza lost in the $15000 Egypt Men’s Future in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

Seventh seed Dennis Uspensky of US defeated Muzammil 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. The pair of Muzammil and Dhruv Sunish from India lost to the French duo of Mayeul Darras and Pierre Delage 6-7(3), 6-4(10-7) in the first round. Muzammil, who is also part of the national Davis Cup team, has played three Future events in Egypt but failed to impress.