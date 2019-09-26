close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Muzammil again loses in first round

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza lost in the $15000 Egypt Men’s Future in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

Seventh seed Dennis Uspensky of US defeated Muzammil 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. The pair of Muzammil and Dhruv Sunish from India lost to the French duo of Mayeul Darras and Pierre Delage 6-7(3), 6-4(10-7) in the first round. Muzammil, who is also part of the national Davis Cup team, has played three Future events in Egypt but failed to impress.

