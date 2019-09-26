Muzammil again loses in first round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza lost in the $15000 Egypt Men’s Future in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.
Seventh seed Dennis Uspensky of US defeated Muzammil 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. The pair of Muzammil and Dhruv Sunish from India lost to the French duo of Mayeul Darras and Pierre Delage 6-7(3), 6-4(10-7) in the first round. Muzammil, who is also part of the national Davis Cup team, has played three Future events in Egypt but failed to impress.
