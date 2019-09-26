Dennis hits back to retain world time-trial title

HARROGATE, United Kingdom: Australia’s Rohan Dennis retained his title at the cycling world championship time-trial on Wednesday by blowing away the competition in Yorkshire.

Dennis was last man out on the 54km route to Harrogate and was far too good as he stormed to the finish line 1min 08sec ahead of Belgian teenager Remco Evenepoel with Italy’s Filippo Ganna claiming bronze.

“It was an absolutely perfect day,” Dennis told the BBC. “I have a lot of people to thank and it’s just good to repay them on the day when it really matters.”

Victory was even sweeter for him after a difficult season. Dennis, 29, controversially threw in the towel at the start of a classic climb on the Tour de France’s 12th stage in July, missing out on the time-trial at the Tour the next day. Dennis was reportedly unhappy with his bike for the time-trial at the Tour, but his behaviour stunned his team, Bahrain Merida, who then left him out of the squad for the Vuelta a Espana. However, Dennis appeared fresh rather than rusty having not ridden since the Tour as he steadily increased his lead across the course.