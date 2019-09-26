close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Rain prevents Pak team’s practice

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s practice session on Wednesday was cancelled because of rain in the city. The team was due to practise at NSK where two pitches had been prepared for the purpose but heavy rain prevented it. Although it rained for only around 20 minutes, rainwater accumulated at some places, which compelled the team management to cancel the practice session.

