Rain prevents Pak team’s practice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s practice session on Wednesday was cancelled because of rain in the city. The team was due to practise at NSK where two pitches had been prepared for the purpose but heavy rain prevented it. Although it rained for only around 20 minutes, rainwater accumulated at some places, which compelled the team management to cancel the practice session.
KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s practice session on Wednesday was cancelled because of rain in the city. The team was due to practise at NSK where two pitches had been prepared for the purpose but heavy rain prevented it. Although it rained for only around 20 minutes, rainwater accumulated at some places, which compelled the team management to cancel the practice session.