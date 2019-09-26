SL to replace Zimbabwe for India T20 series

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka will replace Zimbabwe in the Twenty20 series in India in January after the African nation’s suspension by the world governing body, officials said Wednesday.

Zimbabwe was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in July over a failure to keep the sport free from government interference. The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Sri Lanka would play a three-match series starting January 5 in Guwahati.

The second Twenty20 match will be played on January 7 in Indore and the third on January 10 in Pune. Zimbabwe most recently played in the tri-nation Twenty20 tournament in Bangladesh, an event not organised by the ICC.