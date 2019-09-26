Comeback players determined to cement their places

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ODI series against Sri Lanka in Karachi, which commences on Friday, marks returns of five players to the national squad.

The players are right-handed opener Abid Ali, all-rounders Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, and left-arm fast-bowler Usman Shinwari. The five players are in line to don Pakistan colours again and are excited to take the field in front of the home crowd.

Abid, who scored a century on his ODI debut against Australia early this year, said: “I have worked hard on my skills and fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore during the off-season. I am excited that I have been drafted in the squad for a home series which will be played in Pakistan. I look forward to grabbing this opportunity and making the most of it.”

Iftikhar said: “I was a bit immature as a player when I first played for Pakistan. I had not bowled in competitive cricket that much but since then I have not only worked on my bowling but on my batting as well.

“I will look to spend more time at the crease and finish the innings for Pakistan as a middle-order batsman. I have learned a lot from Misbah-ul-Haq [Pakistan head coach and chief selector] about the art of middle-order batting. My aim is to prove myself.”

Nawaz, who has 14 ODIs under his belt and last turned out for Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup, said: “This is a comeback for me and I have worked hard for it. I am hopeful that I will be able to cement my position in the side with consistent performances.

“Home series are very important. I have focused on my batting skills so when I am given an opportunity I will prove myself as a proper all-rounder. The preparations for the Sri Lanka series are going great.”

Rizwan, who has played 32 ODIs to date with his last outing coming in March this year, said: “I have been with the national side for the past three years. I always look to leave a mark whenever I get an opportunity, whether it is in international or domestic events. I have put up performances and have been learning a lot from Sarfraz Ahmed. Both of us look to give our best and help Pakistan win.”

Usman, who played the last of his 15 ODIs in March this year, said: “I will look to bring out my best against Sri Lanka and play the same way as I did in our last series against them. I am thankful to Allah that I am making a comeback in a home series. I have worked on my skills every single day. “This is going to be an exciting series and I am looking forward to play in Karachi.”