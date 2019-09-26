Navy consolidate lead in CNS Open Shooting

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy consolidated its lead in the 5th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range, PNS Bahudar, here on Wednesday. In the individual category of 50-metre Pistol event for men, Abid Ali and Kaleemullah of PAF won gold and bronze medals, respectively, while Navy’s Uzair claimed silver medal.

In the team category of this event, PAF won gold while Navy-A claimed silver and Navy-B took bronze. In the individual category of double trap event, Navy’s M Mubeen and Munir Hussain claimed gold and silver medals, respectively, while Fozail from Punjab took bronze medal.

In the team category of this event, Navy claimed gold, Punjab won silver, and FRA took bronze. At the end of day three, Navy were at the top with 41 medals (15 gold, 14 silver, 12 bronze). PAF stood second with eight medals (three gold, three silver, two bronze).

Sindh with three medals (two gold one silver) stood third and WAPDA with five medals (one silver and four bronze) were fourth. Punjab with two medals (one silver one bronze) were fifth and FRA with one bronze medal took sixth position. The teams of BRA, ASF, and Sindh Police have not yet won any medal.