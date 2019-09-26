CITY PULSE: Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth: Notes from a Guerrilla War’ until October 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Infinite Reflections
Artkaam Gallery is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘Infinite Reflections’ until September 28, excluding Sundays. The show features artworks by Gabrielle Brinsmead, Lubna
Jehangir and Tehmina Lodhi. Call 021-3171160642 for more information.
Artistic Emergence
The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting Amberin Asad & Samreen Wahedna, Doda Baloch, Faheem Ahmed, Muntehaa Azad, Sadia Arif, Tahir Bilal Ummi and Tooba Bashir’s art exhibition titled ‘Artistic Emergence’ from September 26 to September 28. Call 021-35250495 for more information.
Purification by fire
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Ahsen Asif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Purification by fire’ until October 3. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Misunderstandings...
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Muzzumil Ruheel’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Misunderstandings...’ until October 3. Call 021-35861523 for more information. Attachments
Bachpan Ke Rung
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Bachpan Ke Rung: A Festival of Theatre for Children until October 13 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre (6pm on Saturdays; 4pm and 6pm on Sundays), featuring the following plays: Ali Baba Chalees Chore (September 28 and 29), I Am Possible (October 5 and 6) and Sheherbano Ki Alif Laila (October 12 and 13). Call 021-35693701 for more information.
Microcosm 3
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘Microcosm 3’ until September 29. The show features works by 20 female artists. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
