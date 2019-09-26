Public hospitals’ radiology, other lab services to be outsourced

Sindh’s chief minister has decided to outsource radiology and all the other laboratory services of public hospitals so they can be utilised round the clock and benefit the people of the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the establishment and the operation of radiology and other lab services at public hospitals cost huge sums of money, but these services always remained underutilised and poorly maintained.

The chief executive took the decision to outsource these services during a meeting with the provincial health department officials at the CM House on Wednesday.

Shah said laboratories and radiology services were established at all the district headquarter hospitals, taluka hospitals and basic health units, but “sorry to say, despite spending a lot of funds, these labs and radiology services are not provided round the clock as being done in the private sector”.

He said the maintenance of lab equipment and radiology machines is another issue. He directed the health department to prepare a plan to outsource radiology and other lab services with an agreement to ensure that they are operated round the clock.

“We are ready to give them [the private partners to be engaged] funds and staff, but they must utilise the labs and radiology machines to their maximum capacities and maintain them properly.”

Medicines

The CM directed the health department to ensure procurement of medicines by the middle of October. “You are getting late, so the hospitals have been facing problems.”

Health Secretary Saeed Awan said the tendering process has been completed and the tenders will be opened within a week. Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said the shortage of medicines has been met through local purchases, adding that no hospital is without medicines.

It may be noted here that 85 per cent of the medicines are procured by the Central Procurement Committee and then distributed among the hospitals in accordance with their individual requirements.

Rabies

The chief executive said the death of a 10-year-old boy in the lap of his mother in Larkana has caused him profound grief, adding that the incident is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

The health secretary told the CM that the child was bitten by a rabid dog two days before Eidul Azha and his parents had not taken him to any hospital. He said the child had suffered from rabies and had no chance of survival even though he was administered an anti-rabies vaccine.

The CM directed the health department to ensure the availability of anti-rabies vaccine at every hospital, saying that the Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) must ensure its availability at the basic health unit level.

He added that cases of dog bites usually take place in the rural areas, so there should not be any shortage of the required vaccine there. He also ordered making serums for snake bites available at every hospital.

Aman Ambulance

The CM approved Rs412 million for the operation of the Aman Ambulance service. These funds will be utilised from July to December 2019. He had already approved the proposal to operate the service on public-private partnership mode.

He also approved the proposal of procuring 50 ambulances for the PPHI. He said the initiative had brought improvements in the area of mother and child health, but it has to make its primary health services more effective.

He directed PPHI CEO Wahab Soomro to turn the Jannat Gul Hospital in Sohrab Goth into a model facility. He said the Sohrab Goth suburb can easily cater to the needs of the population of the East, West and Malir districts.

Shah said he will soon start visiting each and every health facility to observe the quality of the services and care being provided to the patients.

The meeting was also attended by CM’s Principal Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi, Public Health Engineering Secretary Niaz Abbasi, Works Secretary Imran Atta Soomro, Dow University Vice Chancellor Saeed Qureshi and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Executive Director Dr Nadeem Qamar.