Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Death toll rises to 11 as man dies of dengue

Karachi

September 26, 2019

As dengue cases continue unabated in Sindh, another man died of the mosquito-borne disease at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday night after which the deaths due to dengue in Sindh in 2019 have reached 11.

The deceased was identified as Nadeem Zafar, 57, a resident of the Garden East area. He died at the Aga Khan University Hospital. According to the Sindh Dengue Control Programme, 102 patients in Karachi and six in the rest of Sindh had been reported in the last 24 hours. Among the 11 deaths in Sindh, nine were from Karachi.

