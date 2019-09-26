PSO manages to limit full-year profit erosion

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the country’s leading oil marketing company, reported a marginal 2.3 percent drop in consolidated profit to Rs15.106 billion for the year ended June 30, 2019, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs36.55, a bourse filing said on Wednesday.

PSO earned Rs15.461 billion with EPS of Rs39.52 in FY2018, a filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange said. The board declared a final cash dividend of Rs5/share and a stock dividend of 20 percent (1 share for every 5 shares held), which is in addition to the interim cash dividend of Rs5/share. The dividend (including stock dividend) for the financial year 2019 stands at Rs12/ share.

PSO’s sales increased to Rs1.185 trillion from Rs1.063 trillion. Cost of products sold escalated to Rs1.152 trillion from Rs1.024 trillion. The company said it continued to lead the country’s petroleum downstream market with a share of 42.4 percent in total liquid fuels (white oil 40.2pc and black oil 52pc) despite challenging economic scenario and the increasing competition in the industry.

“The influx of smuggled products, and contractions in the country’s economic indicators impacted the overall industry,” PSO said in a statement. “However, because of its focused approach, PSO managed to mitigate these impacts and strived to minimise the damage caused because of these challenges.”

The company reported Rs17.5 billion in unconsolidated profit-before-tax and Rs10.6 billion in profit-after-tax in FY2019. Analyst Shankar Talreja at Topline Securities said volatility in oil prices and inventory losses, rupee depreciation and sharp pile-up in circular debt pose risks to the company.

PSO said it continued to explore new business avenues in spite of high outstanding receivables from the power sector, Pakistan International Airlines and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited as of June 30, 2019, which stood at Rs307 billion.

PPL’s annual profit climbs 29pc to Rs59.459 billion

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) recorded a 29 percent jump in profit to Rs59.459 billion for the year ended June 30, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs26.22.

PPL earned Rs45.825 billion with EPS of Rs20.21 in the previous financial year.

The board announced a final cash dividend of Rs2/share on ordinary and convertible preference shares, 20 percent bonus shares to ordinary shareholders and 10 percent bonus shares to convertible preference shareholders for the financial year of 2018/19.

PPL’s annual revenue from contracts with customers increased to Rs164.366 billion compared to Rs126.621 billion a year earlier. Gross profit remained unhurt despite increase in exploration expenses, finance costs and other charges.

Analyst Hassan Ali Miabhoy at Optimus Capital Management said the brokerage has an outperform rating on PPL, with a fair value of Rs213/share representing an upside potential of 63 percent to current prices. “The stock is currently trading at FY20 P/E (price-to-earnings) of 5.08x compared to its 1-year average LTM P/E of 7.18x, representing a discount of 29 percent.”