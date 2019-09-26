Rupee inches lower

The rupee inched down in lacklustre trade on Wednesday mainly due to the lack of triggers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 156.17 against the greenback, slightly down from Tuesday’s finish of 156.15. The rupee also lost its value in the open market, as it closed at 156.25, compared with the previous closing of 156.30.

Dealers said the currency traded in the narrow ranges of 156.15 and 156.21 because of insignificant dollar demand for payments. The absence of fresh triggers also pushed investors to remain on the sidelines from unnecessary dollar buying, they added.

“The currency market will stay calm. The rupee is expected to remain range-bound in the coming sessions because of reduced demand for dollars towards the end of this month,” a currency dealer said. Investors were concerned about the revelations of the Asian Development Bank’s report published on Wednesday.

The ADB, in an Asian Development Outlook 2019, said Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow at 2.8 percent in the current fiscal year from 3.3 percent a year ago. The growth in Pakistan slowed down during the last fiscal year and this reflected lower investment amid policy uncertainty and persistent macroeconomic imbalances, it said.

“Sizeable currency depreciation accelerated inflation, but substantially helped narrow the current account deficit,” the report added.