Stocks fall on fears worse far from over for economy

Stocks lost on Wednesday after reports that economy is in for more bumps in the road depressed investors into hedging their bets by getting rid of vulnerable holdings, while dismal economic numbers and a slipping crude also weighed on sentiment, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.83 percent or 264.03 points to close at 31,565.21 points level, while KSE-30 shares shed 1.13 percent or 168.88 points to end at 14,765.16 points level. Of 362 active scrips, 130 were up, 212 down, and 20 were unchanged. Volumes stood at 104.764 million shares, compared to 88.807 million in the previous session.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Limited said, “Pressure remained at the PSX on investor concerns over economic uncertainty and falling global crude oil prices”.

Banking stocks outperformed on upbeat data on non-performing loans’ recoveries and higher banking spreads, Mehanti added.

“Weak data on FDI (foreign direct investment), dismal cement and auto sales in Aug 2019, slump in global equities, and concerns over political noise dragged the index down,” Mehanti added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said,” Commencement or rollover week or settling of the outstanding positions has trimmed the share values; otherwise scrips are at attractive levels and have the potential to give healthy returns”.

The investors are anxiously waiting for some breakthrough from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the USA, so far developments have been dull, but any positive trigger could change the trend, Salman added. “The capital market was under selling pressure since morning over reports that large manufacturing sector has posted negative performance. LSM numbers for July 2019 revealed that industrial group negative trend clocking at 3.28 percent,” he said.

According to an analyst, companies’ sales have declined sharply under the lead of automobile, petroleum products, and iron and steel. This clearly shows economy has been underperforming and business activities across the country have slowed down, he added.

Already all the international financial institutions including International Monetary Fund and Asian Development Bank have forecasted the growth of Pakistan economy would be under 3 percent for the current fiscal year from 3.3 percent in fiscal year 2018-19. An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said, “The market continued trading in a narrow range between plus 39 points and minus 357 points and closed 0.8 percent down”.

International crude oil losses weighed on local oil and gas listed chain from exploration and production to oil marketing companies, the analyst said. The analyst added that Pakistan State Oil and Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s financial results, announced today, were mostly in line or better than expectation; however, near-term risks kept pressure on both the stocks till the end. “Pakistan Petroleum Limited however saw its price jacking up post result announcement after an initial drop.” On the other hand, power sector led the volumes table, the analyst added.

The highest gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs77 close at Rs5,600/ share, and ICI Pakistan, up Rs20.08 to finish at Rs465.89/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs166.50 to close at Rs5583.50/share, and Colgate Palmolive, down Rs89.85 to close at Rs2049/share.

K-Electric Limited was the volume leader with a turnover of 14.896 million shares, strengthening Rs0.05 to end at Rs3.31/share.

Bank of Punjab’s trading volume was the lowest at 2.068 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.16 to end at Rs7.96/share.