CDWP approves five projects worth Rs11bln

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved five projects worth Rs11 billion related to energy, industrial and transport sectors.

CDWP further recommended two projects worth Rs25 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for consideration.

The decisions were taken during a meeting presided over by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb Khan. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.

Projects related to energy, industries and commerce, physical planning and housing, transport and communications and education were presented at the meeting.

It was the second meeting of CDWP within more than a month. In August, the unit of ministry of planning development and reform approved 15 socioeconomic uplift projects with an estimated cost of Rs32.5 billion.

CDWP approved two projects related to energy sector, including 500 kilovolts (kV) Moro substation, worth Rs7.147 billion. The objective of the project is conversion of 500kV switching station in Moro to meet the growing power requirement of Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco), including 132kV grid station in Kandiaro and Naushahro Feroz. Sepco is one of two state-owned power distribution companies operating in Sindh. Another one is Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

CDWP approved a project, ‘Expo Center Quetta’, related to industries and commerce. The project is estimated to cost Rs2.5 billion. The project envisages construction of two exhibition halls each having 45,000 square feet area along with a convention centre and allied facilities, having covered area of about 200,000 square feet over 200 kanal of land in phase-1.

CDWP approved another project related to transport and communications. The project, estimated to cost Rs129.309 million with a grant, envisages renovation and construction of offices, women’s barracks and multipurpose tanning rooms at the office of superintendent railway police Rawalpindi division.

The fifth project, which was approved by CDWP, was related to education sector. The project, called ‘establishment of national curriculum council’, is estimated to cost Rs2.39 billion.

The meeting forwarded two projects, worth Rs25 billion, related to transport and communications and physical planning and housing to the Ecnec for further consideration. One project, namely ‘sewerage system from Larech Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi Lahore’, was related to physical planning and housing. The project is estimated to cost Rs14.146 billion. Another project related to transport and communications was presented in the meeting. The project, called ‘operationalisation of green line BRTS (bus rapid transit system) Karachi’ was also recommended to Ecnec. It is estimated to cost Rs10.956 billion.