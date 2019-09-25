Evidence given to Pakistan by UK in Imran Farooq case ‘compelling’

LONDON: Pakistan’s lawyer in Britain in the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) related investigations has said that Britain has handed over “compelling evidence” to Pakistan in Dr Imran Farooq murder case and those involved in the act of murder and conspiracy will not be able to get away from justice – nine years after the murder of former MQM leader in Edgware.

In an interview with Geo News here after coming back from Pakistan where Toby Cadman handed over the UK Central Authority’s letter to Pakistani authorities confirming that the UK has agreed to handover evidence to Pakistan in the murder case inquiry, the lawyer said that “on assessment of the evidence we believe that there is sufficient evidence to prove the charges. The evidence consists of number of pieces of material. It contains death certificate to prove killing, post mortem report which explains nature of the death, items used in carrying out the execution, CCTV of the three accused, movement of the accused, a number of forensic expert statements that deal with the analysis of the knife used, the clothing, fingerprints, the accused handling the item and a number of different items. There is a lot more in the file”.

Mohsin Ali Syed, Moazzam Ali Khan and Khalid Shamim are in the police custody in relation to Dr Imran Farooq’s murder case.

Toby Cadman said that there is a strong possibility that the evidence could lead to several big names in the MQM Pakistan and London. “There could a number of consequences for a lot of people. Pakistan could ask the UK through further mutual legal assistance for the conspirators and abettors in the murder of Dr Imran Farooq. Many people could be implicated as a result of what will unfold in coming days. There’s a possibility that more people could be implicated after confessional statements are made.”

The MQM founder Altaf Hussain told this correspondent recently during appearance at the police station that incitement inquiry against him was baseless and “politically motivated” but Toby Cadman said that the Metropolitan Police is investigating the case independently.

It’s not uncommon for someone who has been confronted with weight of evidence to say that the allegations are fabricated. The irony is that the case is built on his own words. It’s a matter of record that he gave the speech, matter of record that an act was carried out and someone was killed. That death was a sad result of the speech and it’s for the courts and jury to determine in this country. The suggestion that allegations are a mere fabrication doesn’t require an answer on the basis that a decision will be made on his words.

He said the police is diligently working on the case and the words uttered carry strong evidence. He said the fact is a death took place after incitement speech was made from London and that cannot be denied. Toby Cadman said that it’s difficult to prove incitement charges and that’s why the police is working hard and taking long to make sure that the evidence is strong enough.

“The police want to be particularly sure that the evidence is strong enough and that requires them to carry out additional probe. He was bailed back for further questioning, he was questioned last week. He gave a no comment interview.”

The News revealed last week that British government has agreed to cooperate with Pakistan under the mutual legal assistance formula in Dr Imran Farooq case and the UK Central Authority (UKCA) has confirmed its assistance to Pakistan in writing.