Govt believes in freedom of expression: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government believed in freedom of expression and was taking all possible related steps to provide equal opportunities to all segments of society.

Speaking here at a Digital Media Training Workshop, she said government was committed to strengthen the social media parallel to digital media, as it was the most effective tool in present day world.

Dr Awan said use of social media was imperative in implementation of the government's digitalisation policy and PTI reforms agenda, adding the social media provided the opportunity for freedom of expression and people from all age groups and all segments were benefitting from this medium.

On the importance of social media in hybrid war, she emphasised for the management of social media. She regretted over the Facebook management on blocking the accounts of people, who expressed their sentiments on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Dr Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear to the world that resolution of Kashmir dispute was imperative for regional peace and security.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, she said the prime minister was effectively and in a dignified manner pleading the case of Kashmiri people at the international level.

She explained that during interactions with the world leaders in the US, the prime minister focused on Kashmir dispute and the prevailing dire situation in the occupied valley.

Dr Awan pointed out that 08 million Kashmiri people had been besieged in occupied Kashmir. She continued that Prime Minister Imran had warned the world that the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir posed threat to the world peace. She said life stood paralysed in occupied Kashmir with streets and markets wearing a deserted look and even fundamental rights of the locals being denied.

Dr Awan noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with the US President Donald Trump stressed for lifting of curfew in the occupied valley.

She said the very statement of Donald Trump that he trusted Prime Minister Imran and Pakistan as well as mandating the prime minister to talk with Iran for regional peace was acknowledgement of Imran Khan's leadership qualities and world's soaring confidence on Pakistan.

Talking to media, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the loss of life and property in Azad Kashmir due to earthquake and added that financial help would be announced on the basis of related data being collected presently.