Countries scramble after Thomas Cook collapse

LONDON: The collapse of British travel operator Thomas Cook TCG.L has left hundreds of thousands holidaymakers abroad and forced governments and insurers to coordinate a huge operation to get them home.

The company ran hotels, resorts and airlines ferrying 19 million people a year to 16 different countries.

Here is a summary of actions being taken:

Britain

Emergency flights had brought 14,700 people back to the United Kingdom on 64 flights on Monday, and around 135,300 more were expected to be returned over the next 13 days, Britain’s aviation regulator said.

Germany

Thomas Cook holiday airline Condor has said it would continue to operate flights despite its parent company’s insolvency. The German government will decide within the next coming days on whether to offer financial support to Condor, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday. Thomas Cook says there are roughly 140,000 holidaymakers currently traveling with its German units.

Nordics

Thomas Cook’s Nordic business said it would continue to operate as it is a separate legal entity from its London-listed parent and added that it was looking for new owners. The Nordic arm of Thomas Cook said on Monday all its flights would resume on Tuesday, although some disruptions were reported.

The Nordic business consists of two legal entities, Thomas Cook Northern Europe and Thomas Cook Scandinavian Airlines, and is also known as Ving Group. The business operates under several brands: Ving in Norway, Spies in Denmark, Tjäreborg in Finland, as well as Ving and Globetrotter in Sweden.

Spain

The collapse has affected 53,000 Britons in Spain, Spanish Acting Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto told reporters. The ministry has been in touch with German and Swedish authorities to ensure Thomas Cook subsidiaries continue to operate at least for the winter season, she added.

Poland

Thomas Cook’s Polish unit, Neckermann Polska, said on Tuesday that it has canceled some flights and temporarily stopped taking any new bookings. Neckermann Polska said it has canceled all flights scheduled for Sept. 25 and flights to Zakynthos and Majorca on Sept. 24.

Greece

A Greek tourism ministry official said that about 50,000 tourists were stranded. “The top priority now is to get them back home,” the official said, declining to be identified.