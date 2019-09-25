Trump puts China on notice over trade, threatens more sanctions on Tehran

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump put China on notice at the United Nations on Tuesday over its handling of the Hong Kong crisis, while threatening of intensifying sanctions against Iran. Trump told the UN General Assembly his administration was "carefully monitoring" pro-democracy protests that have sparked the gravest political crisis in the Asian financial hub. "How China chooses to handle the situation will say a great deal about its role in the world and the future," the Republican tycoon added.

Trump also fired a shot across China´s bow on international trade, declaring that the time of Beijing´s "abuses" of the system was "over." "For years, these (trade) abuses were tolerated, ignored, or even encouraged,” he said, arguing that “globalism” had caused world leaders to ignore their own national interests. Touting what he argued were the benefits of his tariff war with China, Trump reiterated his hope that a trade agreement “beneficial to both countries” could be struck. “But as I said very clearly, I will not accept a bad deal for the American people,” he said.

Trump said he wanted to strike a “magnificent trade deal” with Britain, which has been pitched into crisis over its planned exit from the European Union. “We stand ready to complete an exceptional new trade agreement with the UK that will bring tremendous benefits to both of our countries.”

The US president also threatened to intensify sanctions on Iran. Trump made clear he would not ease economic pressure on Iran — a condition set by Rouhani for any meeting. “As long as Iran´s menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened,” Trump told the General Assembly.

Trump denounced Iran for an attack earlier this month on Saudi Arabia´s oil infrastructure — a day after European powers agreed with US findings that Iran was to blame. “All nations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidize Iran´s bloodlust,” Trump said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who directly pitched an Iran summit to Trump last month, said that the biggest risk was an “uncontrolled escalation” in the Gulf. He said he had an “extremely direct” 90-minute meeting with Rouhani on Monday evening in which he raised the attacks in Saudi Arabia. “We need to get back around the table to have frank and demanding discussions on Iran´s nuclear, regional and ballistic activities but also to have a broader approach than sanctions,” Macron told reporters. “I´m hoping that we can make progress in the coming hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he was open to discuss small changes, additions or amendments to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers if the United States lifted sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

The pragmatic president told media in New York that he will be open to discuss with major powers “small changes, additions or amendments” to nuclear deal if sanctions were taken away.

Meanwhile, Tehran rejected “ridiculous” allegations that it carried out this month´s attack on Saudi oil infrastructure, after the leaders of France, Germany and Britain backed US conclusions that Tehran was responsible.

“These allegations, which lack evidence, are based solely on a ridiculous rationale that ´there is no other possible explanation´,” Iran´s foreign ministry said in a statement. The United States and Saudi Arabia have, to various degrees, blamed Tehran for the air attacks on the kingdom´s Abqaiq plant and the Khurais oil field.