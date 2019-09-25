close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
AFP
September 25, 2019

Prague derby raises hefty sum for sick kids

Sports

AFP
September 25, 2019

PRAGUE: Outrage at rival players at a Czech top-flight football game between Prague city rivals Sparta and Slavia turned into a charity event that raised a hefty sum for sick children, Slavia said Monday.

Before Sunday’s derby, Sparta fans vowed to punish three Slavia players who had once played for their club by throwing stuffed animals — mostly rats — at them.

But Slavia responded by vowing to send 100 Czech koruna (3.86 euros, $4.24) for each such toy to a charity helping children suffering from leukemia at a Prague hospital, asking its fans to join the fluffy pitch invasion as well. “We are aware that we owe Sparta for the outstanding players they have left us,” Slavia boss Jaroslav Tvrdik tweeted to explain the move with a dose of irony.

Slavia midfielders Nicolae Stanciu and Josef Husbauer and defender David Hovorka indeed found themselves facing a shower of stuffed toys which yielded 189,200 koruna (7,310 euros, $8,000) in the end. “A respectful ‘thank you’ to all who have taken up our challenge,” Tvrdik tweeted Monday after defending Czech champions and league leaders Slavia had walked to a 3-0 win at Sparta.

