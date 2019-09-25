BD U19 team leaves for NZ

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s Under-19 team has left on the country’s first cricket tour to New Zealand since their Test players narrowly escaped the deadly mosque attacks in Christchurch earlier this year.

A 15-member squad left Dhaka late Monday to play five youth one-day internationals from September 29, following reassurances from Wellington about security measures. It is the first visit of a Bangladeshi squad since the shootings at two mosques on March 15 that claimed 51 lives. Bangladesh’s Test squad was just a few minutes from being caught up in the carnage as they attended Friday prayers.

The third Test in Chris­tchurch was scheduled to begin on March 16, but was cancelled. “New Zealand gave us a formal guarantee, which we worked out and sent it to our government,” said Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury. Bangladesh Under-19 skipper Akbar Ali said the players were focused on the matches. “I think everybody is thinking positively. I don’t think anyone is concerned about security,” Akbar said.