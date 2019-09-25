DECIDING TIED FINALS: BBL, WBBL to have multiple Super Overs

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia has moved to avoid a repeat of the controversial World Cup final in the BBL and WBBL by adjusting the playing regulations to ensure that further Super Overs take place, instead of a boundary countback, in the event of a tied game and a tied Super Over.

England’s win in the World Cup on a boundary countback when scores were level after both 100 overs and the Super Over against New Zealand caused a lot of discussion and debate in the aftermath. Cricket Australia explored all options of how to resolve such a scenario if it were to happen in a BBL or WBBL final. It has occurred twice in the WBBL where tied Super Overs have resulted in games being decided by the boundary count.

CA decided in the event of a tied Super Over, playing further Super Overs was the logical solution. This will apply to all finals in the BBL and WBBL. In the event of tied games and then tied Super Overs in home and away fixtures in both competitions the points are split.

One of the issues CA had to deal with was some grounds around Australia, like the SCG, have a curfew on when the lights must be turned off, which in the event of multiple Super Overs of a night fixture could cause the game to remain uncompleted. The WBBL also has some double-headers which could cause time constraints for further Super Overs to be completed if the next game needs to start.

Cricket Australia added a provision to the playing conditions that states, “In circumstances where Cricket Australia has unavoidable time restraints, such as, but not limited to, double-header semi-finals, it shall limit the number of possible super overs and advise teams either pre-match, or prior to the final super over. In the case of a tied super over under (such) circumstances then, the higher placed team will be declared the winner.”

CA’s head of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson, said multiple Super Overs was the best way to resolve a tie. “We hope that allowing for multiple Super Overs in WBBL and BBL Finals will provide our teams and fans with the best possible experience,” he said.

We look forward to another competitive season for both leagues and believe we have a strong system in place should a nail-biting knockout match arise.”