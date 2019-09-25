Australia postpone tours of BD

SYDNEY: Australia’s Test and T20I tours of Bangladesh have been postponed to a later date for undisclosed reasons.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said that a two-Test series that was to take place in February next year has been pushed to June-July, while the T20I series, originally scheduled to take place in October this year, has been moved to 2021, before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Both boards concurred on the decision.